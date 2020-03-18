Independent Orangemen cancel all meetings and events - though no Twelfth decision taken as yet

THE INDEPENDENT Loyal Orange Institution is the latest organisation to have cancelled all their forthcoming meetings and events, though no decision has yet been taken about the Twelfth.

Their statement, released on Tuesday (March 17), said: “Following the Government directive to the country regarding the COVID 19 virus and having taken advice from Senior Grand Lodge officers and PIGM’s we direct that all meetings and social events organised by your lodge should be postponed from TODAY until further notice.

“This directive includes all lodge meetings, Church Services and any function you may have organised.

“I understand that many will be disappointed by the decision taken today but in the interest of the health and well being of our members and the general public We feel it’s the correct thing to do.

“At this time no decision has been taken on the 12th July celebrations, this will be kept under review and further notice regarding it will be given in due course.”