Golf courses told to close

GOLF courses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will shut following the latest government measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Golfing Union of Ireland has closed courses in Northern Ireland and is awaiting government guidance in the Republic of Ireland.

A statement read: "All golf clubs in Northern Ireland must close their facilities with immediate effect.

"It is anticipated that an update on the period of restriction will be made soon by the Irish Government, after which we will issue an updated statement in relation to golf in the Republic of Ireland."

Scottish Golf has asked golfers in Scotland to 'refrain from golfing until further notice' while England Golf said the move was 'highly necessary and must be maintained until further notice.'

Wales Golf said: “It is clear that golf clubs, courses and facilities must close with immediate effect.”

Golf is among the last sports to be affected by the Coronavirus crisis.