Rathlin rallies as islanders take self protection measures

AT a time when tourist attractions are usually gearing up for their busiest time of the year, it seems 'closed' signs are going up all over the place.



And Northern Ireland's only inhabited offshore island, Rathlin, hasn't escaped closures that come under the dark cloud of threat – Covid-19.



As of yesterday (Monday March 23) only the cargo ferry is sailing twice per day for emergencies and supplies, no passengers.



These measures have been implement to ensure that COVID 19 has as little impact and damage on both the Rathlin and Ballycastle communities as possible.



Speaking to the Chronicle, Michael Cecil, Chairman of the RDCA, said as far as he is aware, the island remains untouched by the coronavirus and residents want to keep it that way.



Michael said islanders had put measures in place to protect themselves.

