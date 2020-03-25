COVID 19 CRISIS: Changes to PSNI Firearms & Explosives Branch services due to 'unprecedented challenges'

THE PSNI Firearms & Explosives Branch is advising the firearms community of changes to service due to the unprecedented challenges presented by Covid-19.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "We will prioritise re-grant applications.

“All other applications, however, such as Initial Applications, Variations, including one-on-one-offs, will not be processed at this time.

"The changes are effective immediately, from today (Wednesday 25th March).

“While these changes are necessary, members of the public can be assured we will continue to prioritise issues of personal protection to ensure we keep people safe.

“It is also necessary to suspend our telephone services, including the Freephone Help Desk facility and our General Enquiries phone desk from today until further notice.

“If you have an urgent enquiry in regards to a Re-grant application please email firearms@psni.pnn.police.uk

“The email facility will be monitored during normal business hours (Monday – Friday) and our staff will endeavour to deal with your enquiry as soon as possible.

“We will keep these changes under continual review, and keep our applicants and stakeholders informed of developments across our social media sites and our Firearms & Explosives website www.psni.police.uk/advice_information/firearms/online-application-information/

"We thank the public for their understanding during this time."