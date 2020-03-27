Northern Ireland pays tribute to Healthcare Workers

Northern Ireland pays tribute to Healthcare Workers
BBC

Reporter:

BBC

Northern Ireland pays tribute to healthcare workers. Click here to see footage from BBC NI News

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282