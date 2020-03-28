Don't Forget - Clocks Go Forward This Weekend.

Staff Reporter

Daylight saving time 2020 in United Kingdom will begin

at 01:00 on Sunday, 29th March.

Don't forget to put your clocks forward by one hour.

