Coronavirus: seven more deaths in NI

THE first and deputy first ministers have warned people to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines approaching the Easter holidays.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill were speaking at a first ever remote press conference on Monday.

Their comments came as it emerged there have been seven more Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

The deaths brings the total number of deaths here in the Covid-19 outbreak to 70.

However, experts are earning of a surge in coronavirus cases between April 6 and April 20.

To date, there have been 1,158 confirmed cases in the province according to the Public Health Agency.

Describing the next two weeks as 'critical,' the First Minister said it was 'essential' that people did not relax their guard.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill added that it was time for people to follow the advice given 'and stay at home.'

The issue is of real concern to people living in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council district.

Resorts on the north coast are traditionally packed at Easter and it is believed talks are talking place to ensure they remain quiet this weekend.

Meanwhile, also on Monday, the ministers condemned threats made against Health Minister Robin Swann.