Tough penalties for 'fly tipping' are welcomed by McGuigan

A NORTH Antrim MLA says stiffer penalties for fly tippers should be strongly supported by everyone.

Sinn Féin Environment spokesperson Philip McGuigan welcomed the DAERA Minister's announcement that fines for those caught dumping illegally may increase substantially.

The North Antrim MLA was speaking following the delivery of a statement by the DAERA Minister in the Assembly, in which he stated there had been a noticeable increase in illegal dumping with the temporary closure of some waste services.

Mr. McGuigan said: "In this current public health emergency, there are very legitimate and commendable reasons as to why there is a temporary reduction in waste collection services.

"It is unfortunate, however, that this move has coincided with a noticeable increase in illegal dumping and waste criminality. There is an obvious social, environmental, and economic cost to this reprehensible activity, that risks polluting our natural environment and waterways.

"In this context, I strongly support the potential for increased fines on the criminals responsible for dumping illegal waste on our roads and green spaces. In the future, criminal sanctions should play a bigger role for those caught dumping and fly-tipping.

"I would like to commend all those working on the frontline within the waste collection sector in difficult circumstances, and their commitment to society during this crisis must be recognised and applauded."