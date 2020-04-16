Paisley praise for council's move on recycling centres

NORTH Antrim MP Ian Paisley has welcomed an announcement by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council that it is to reopen its Household Recycling Centres.

He said: “I am delighted this Council has again shown strong leadership and led the way in Northern Ireland by announcing this vital service is being returned for residents.

“Last week I called on Stormont ministers to lift the shutdown of household recycling centres across the country, and it will come as a huge relief to residents in Mid and East Antrim that this decision has been taken at local level.

“I expect a similar position to be adopted at regional level in the coming days so we can ensure the responsible disposal and recycling of unwanted bulky items and waste.

“Reopening these centres will immediately tackle the increase we have seen in fly-tipping throughout Northern Ireland, and ease the very real frustrations of citizens who are keen to utilise household recycling services.

"By reopening the gates to our recycling centres as a priority, at the appropriate time, we can ensure the safe and proper management of our waste.

“Well done to the Group Party Leaders and Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for this common-sense approach