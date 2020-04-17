Armoy Road Races cancelled

IN view of current extension to the ‘stay at home’ restrictions relating to the Coronavirus public health crisis and the advice from the sport’s governing body, it is with great regret that the Directors and Chairman of Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Limited have agreed that the Armoy Road Races and Bayview Hotel Race of Legends, due to take place on July 24-25, will unfortunately be cancelled for 2020.

In a statement, officials said that they believed the decision was taken 'in the best interests' of everyone.

"Throughout the course of the last few weeks, we had continued to plan for our race in the event that restrictions could be lifted or relaxed," said the statement.

"However, in the light of the recent review by local government and the ongoing economic impact on everyone, we believe that cancelling our event until 2021, is in the best interest of all concerned.

"We would like to extend our thanks to all our sponsors, not least our title sponsor the Bayview Hotel, for their commitment to Armoy again in 2020 and for their understanding of our decision to cancel this year’s event. We send them all our very best wishes in these difficult and uncertain times.

"We apologise for any disruption this cancellation may cause to those of you who have made travel plans to come to Armoy but we do hope to see you all again in the near future," the statement added.