Courses offered to help improve skills

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds today launched a new learning resource for furloughed workers and others who have lost their job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department for the Economy has partnered with the Open University (OU) to offer a range of free training courses to help people across Northern Ireland improve their skills and wellbeing.

The OU courses cover digital skills, employability and essential skills. The options include digital literacy, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, leadership, communication, maths and English.

Information is also provided on other free courses available online through Northern Ireland’s other universities and colleges and a range of other providers.

Minister Dodds said: “These courses are free for everyone and provide an opportunity for individuals to use their time at home to prepare for the future.

“Improving the digital skills of our workforce will also enhance our competitiveness and increase productivity in the long term.”

Information on all of the courses available can be accessed at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/online-training-support.

The department’s careers advisers can also provide advice and guidance on courses and job opportunities.