THE PSNI has reminded the public to continue adhering to the advice surrouning essential travel.

The warning comes as it was revealed that across Northern Ireland 639 CRNs and 377 PNDs had been issued between March 30 and May 1.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd has reminded everyone that the 'simple health advice is to stay at home and only leave home when it is absolutely essential.'

"People are permitted to leave their homes for essential matters such as to seek medical assistance, obtain basic necessities including food and medical supplies, provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, donate blood, to attend a funeral of a member of the person’s household or close family member," he said.

"It is also reasonable to travel for the purpose of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services where it not reasonably possible for that person to work or provide those services from their home.

"Essential travel does not, however, include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar. People should stay in their main place of residence.

"We have to remember, as has been said time and time again, that this is a health crisis not a holiday.

"We need to behave differently and we all need to work together to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"We will continue to conduct patrols and vehicle checkpoints and you will continue to see police patrols and checkpoints across Northern Ireland for example at beauty spots, on roads going to key resorts and in border areas to engage with the public to ensure that everyone understands and is adhering to the direction from our government.

"If you don’t have a reasonable explanation for your travel, we will turn you back.

"We will continue to engage with people and explain what we need them to do and encourage them to follow the restrictions that are in place but for the small numbers of people who are continuing to ignore the restrictions, it is inevitable that we will have to move to enforcement through the issue of penalty notices but I would stress this is always a last resort."