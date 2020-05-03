Mike Nesbitt quits committee after lockdown breach

Mike Nesbitt quits committee after lockdown breach

The former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

THE former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt has resigned as deputy chair of a Stormont committee after he admitted breaking lockdown rules.

The Sunday World newspaper reported the Strangford MLA had visited a friend in Portballintrae in County Antrim.

Mr Nesbitt said he has apologised and is remorseful.

UUP leader Steve Aiken has accepted Mr Nesbitt's resignation as deputy chair of the committee for the Executive Office.

