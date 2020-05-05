Is it green to go for golfers?

LOCAL golf clubs have welcomed news that the Northern Ireland Executive is to discuss the potential reopening of golf courses in NI this week.

It comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Friday that courses in the Republic of Ireland will reopen on a restricted basis from May 18.

Kevin Stephens, GUI Ulster Branch Executive Officer, says they will continue to press the Executive on behalf of clubs in NI ‘to make that same step.’

“Golf is a sport which can be played under social distancing guidelines,” he argued.

“To ensure that this is enforced, clubs will be required to sign up to the protocol issued by the GUI & ILGU, before opening.

“This protocol has been circulated to Sport NI and other government departments. It will form the basis of discussions with all of the interested parties during the next seven days and we await their response with interest,” he added.

Bert McKay, general manager of Castlerock Golf Club, admits returning to golf was always going to be 'baby steps' but added that at least 'we are starting that journey.'

His Portstewart counterpart, Judith Hutton, welcomes the development but urges a note of caution.

"I would be delighted to see our courses reopened, but the health and safety of our members and staff will remain a priority,” she said.

"It would be a very welcome move to get, at the very least, the courses open to our members to enjoy their very precious leisure time on the links.”

Under proposals being considered, the first phase of the reopening will be for members only and will see strict social distancing measures in place.

Flag sticks and bunker rakes will be removed while groups will be limited to two players teeing off in 15-minute intervals.

