Local actress in 'Gangs of London'

LOCAL actress Michelle Fairley is well-known for her high profile roles in hit shows such as 'Game of Thrones' and, currently, 'Gangs of London.'

The Sky Atlantic series is garnering rave reviews for its violent portrayal of the city's criminal underworld, with Michelle playing the part of Marian Wallace, widow of Finn Wallace who, for 20 years, was the most powerful criminal in London.

But, with lockdown firmly in place and a halt called to all forms of filming and theatre work, the award-winning actress finds herself playing a rather unusual role just now - that of a part-time delivery driver for the family business.

Fairley's Wines in Coleraine is continuing to operate a delivery business, adhering to social distancing guidelines, with everyone pitching in to play their part.

“Yes, I do the odd delivery when needed and I’m enjoying it,” admits Michelle.

“I’m very happy to be in lockdown here as opposed to London and I’m very grateful for everything we have on our doorstep."

As for her real job, Michelle admits she is delighted with reaction to the series - despite it missing out on the usual pre-publicity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series has received rave reviews from critics, with The Times calling it ‘the new drama series we’ll all be hooked on’ and Empire magazine describing it as ‘hyper-kinetic, unflinchingly ferocious.’

The series starts with the dramatic murder of Finn Wallace and goes on to examine how his death impacts on the criminal underworld he leaves behind - and his family.

“It kind of just snuck out there without much fuss,” says Michelle of the series’ low-key opening.

“Because of the nature of the world just now, the launch didn’t happen and it hasn’t been hyped too much.

“The popularity of the show, then, is all credit to the programme makers and the actors. It’s shot beautifully and is a quality production so it doesn’t surprise me that it’s proving so popular.”

The show features Peaky Blinders’ actor Joe Cole as Marian Wallace’s son Sean and the show delves deep into their history as the weeks progress.

“My character is very complex and not what you might think initially,” continues Michelle.

“You think at the start that she is simply a wife and a mother, but there is a back history there which becomes clearer as the show progresses.

“I would describe her as like a pressure cooker and it’s a great role to play.”

For now, Michelle is enjoying her break at home, but admits that it's a worrying time for everyone in the acting and entertainment industries.

“There are things planned for the future but it’s all going to be very difficult,” she admits.

“Everything is on hold right now so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

* Gangs of London is currently being shown on Sky Atlantic.