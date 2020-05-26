Households to receive rates bills

LAND & Property Services (LPS) is issuing household rate bills this week.

To help households during Covid-19, the issuing of domestic rate bills was deferred and the Executive agreed to freeze the element of the rate bill which it sets.

Over £680million was collected in household rates in 2019/20 and invested in vital public services such as healthcare, education and roads, as well as helping to fund essential council services.

A wide range of reliefs and entitlements are available including: support for those entitled to Universal Credit, for people on a low income and for pensioners who live on their own. Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates.

Land & Property Services is encouraging anyone having difficulty paying to contact them on 0300 200 7801 or by email at rating@lpsni.gov.uk for advice on payment arrangements and the range of support available.

The bill will set out the amount due for 2020/21, details of any rate relief which applies to your account and any debt from previous years that has not been paid.

There are a number of ways to pay your rate bill:

Domestic ratepayers can receive 4% discount if they pay their bill in full on or before 3 July 2020.

Direct Debit is the easiest and most convenient way to pay and allows ratepayers to spread the cost over 10 instalments from June 2020 to March 2021. Set up a Direct Debit online.

Pay online by debit or credit card

Pay at any Post Office or PayPoint.

If you think the information on your bill is incorrect or if you have not received a bill please contact Land & Property Services.