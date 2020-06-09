Stendhal organisers exploring all options

ORGANISERS of the award-winning Limavady based music festival - Stendhal Festival - say they remain hopeful that they can run some form of the event in August this year.

Organisers say they will explore all options, for as long as they can, before they officially cancel the event.

The news comes after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council passed a funding exception for the event at a council meeting last week.

The council’s decision has effectively given the organisers the opportunity to continue to consider the logistics for what would be Northern Ireland’s first socially distant festival.

One of the founders of Stendhal Festival, Ross Parkhill, said he was grateful to the council for their support of Stendhal’s optimism that something may be able to run come the tail end of the summer.

And he explained that under no circumstances would anything go ahead if it was deemed to be any threat to public health.

“We have compiled a risk assessment based on a World Health Organisation template for outdoor events in relation to Covid-19, which scores us as low risk, and have an event plan which we will be working through with multiple agencies such as the PSNI, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade.

“We believe that we have come up with a plan that, should we be allowed to put 500 people in a festival setting come August, that it will be as safe, if not safer, as going to the supermarket due to the outdoor space available.

“We believe that we can help get our musicians back on stage safely, help get the gig economy back up and running and also provide some much-needed relief to the public,” he added.

* Full story in Tuesday's Chronicle.