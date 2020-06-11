Coronavirus: morning update

NORTHERN Ireland Executive ministers and their officials have over the past 24 hours been involved in a number of initiatives and critical decisions relating to the Coronavirus emergency.

The first consignment of a major PPE order by the Executive from China has arrived in Belfast, Health Minister Robin Swann and Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed today.

Both ministers confirmed 1.5 million Type 11R respirator masks arrived in recent days, as they vowed to continue to work tirelessly to secure more PPE for frontline workers.

Minister Swann noted: “There is intense global demand for PPE products, so the achievement in securing this order should not be underestimated. However, demand for PPE will remain at very high levels for a considerable period – not just in health and social care but in other sectors too.

"I have made clear that PPE products will be only be issued to frontline staff after they are assessed. I am pleased to confirm that the reports on the new consignment are positive in this regard.”

Minister Murphy added: “Establishing a supply line with China, in the face of significant international competition for PPE, is a significant achievement for the Executive. This has been made possible by the collaborative efforts of the procurement teams in Health and Finance along with the Bureau in China.

"At the same time as opening up a supply line with China, it is important to ramp up local supply of PPE. Many companies have already repurposed their operations and this should be expanded to provide security of supply and create employment as we move towards economic recovery.”

Just over 63 million Type 11R Masks have been purchased alongside 109 million gloves (54.6m pairs).

The total value of the contract is just over £60 million and the remainder of the consignment will be delivered on a phased basis over the coming weeks.

Minister Swann also announced a £300 million investment in the digital transformation of the health service, with the awarding of a contract that will create 200 additional jobs over 10 years.

The contract award for Epic Systems to deliver the Encompass project will result in the creation of a Digital Care Record for every citizen and an end to the heavy reliance upon paper patient records.

The Minister said: “Digital transformation will have a vital role in the rebuilding of health and social care in the wake of the first Covid-19 wave. For example, virtual clinics will increasingly be embedded in the provision of care. That innovation has been fast tracked as a result of Coronavirus.

"We are calling time on the current situation of multiple, ageing digital systems and a large reliance on the paper record. This investment will improve outcomes for our patients and service users by making it easier for our HSC professionals to deliver sustainable, high quality care, improved efficiencies and greater collaboration across all care settings.”

The Minister also urged people today who have shielded during the Covid-19 emergency to take part in a survey gauging their views and experiences.

The survey, which will inform future health decisions, is open to all who were advised to shield as well as those supporting them.

It can be accessed through the Patient Client Council’s website or by email, phone or mail.

Minister Swann said: “This is the beginning of a constant conversation. I want the voices of all those affected to be heard. I am acutely aware of how tough it has been for those who have been shielding. It was the right action to take to stay safe. As I have stated before, it will not continue for a second longer than is required.”

Eligible businesses were encouraged by the Economy Minister Diane Dodds today to apply for the NI Micro-business Hardship Fund before it closes to applications at 6pm on Friday (12 June).

Businesses with one to nine employees with immediate cash flow difficulties due to Covid-19 – including eligible social enterprises – can apply, with grants of up to £10,000 available for companies that pay business rates and up to £5,000 for those that don’t.

Applicants must also have experienced a reduction in turnover in excess of 40% since March 1 as a direct result of the pandemic or associated government restrictions.

Social enterprises without charitable status may qualify if at least 60% of their revenue comes from the trade of goods and/or services.

Minister Dodds said: “This fund will provide much-needed support to micro-businesses so I would urge any business owners who think they may be eligible to apply before the closing date. This short term financial support will be vital for many businesses as we work towards the recovery of the Northern Ireland economy.”