Man dies in north coast incident

Coastguard confirms fatality after being tasked to group jumping from rocks into sea near Dunluce Castle

The incident took place near Dunluce Castle on Tuesday evening.

A YOUNG man has died and another injured in a major incident on the north coast on Tuesday evening.

Members of HM Coastguard, RNLI, the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI, along with air support, attended the incident near Dunluce Castle shortly after 5pm.

"We were tasked to a group of young people jumping from rocks into the sea in the area close to Dunluce Castle," confirmed Coastguard Station Officer Alistair Simpson.

"One of the group was unconscious and still in the water, being kept afloat by his friends.

"The casualty was recovered but, unfortunately, later declared a fatality. Another had minor injuries.

"The remaining group were recovered safe and well," added Alistair.

It's believed the young man who lost his life was aged in his late teens.

