UEFA stick to August 3 deadline

IT looks as if one of the two options presented to NIFL clubs to determine the fate of this season's Danske Bank Premiership could yet be deployed following a meeting of UEFA bigwigs on Wednesday.

The options - to either play the final two pre-split games or ask an independent panel to come up with a mathematical formula to determine final league standings - were rejected by Irish League clubs following a series of meetings last week.

However, with UEFA insisting that the IFA must nominate three clubs to compete in European competition by August 3 it appears that there isn't time to play the remaining seven games of this season's Danske Bank Premiership.

The onus now falls back on to Irish League clubs who are set to hold talks with representatives of the NI Football League on Thursday.

Linfield were leading the table by four points from Coleraine when the league was suspended back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another topic likely to come up tomorrow evening is the distribution of the estimated £1m allocated by Europe's governing body to the three clubs competing in the Champions League and Europa League.

The money is traditionally awarded to the qualifying clubs but, this year, may be shared out following representation from Irish League clubs.

It is believed European qualifiers will be single-legged encounters.