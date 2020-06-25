Kenny interviewed for vacant NI managers job

FORMER Coleraine manager Kenny Shiels is among five contenders in the running to succeed former NI international manager Michael O'Neill.

Shiels, the current Northern Ireland women's manager, was interviewed for the top post on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old managed the Bannsiders for five seasons in the nineties during a long and chequered managerial career.

Ian Baraclough, Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Jim Magilton were the other contenders who met with a four-person panel at Windsor Park.

The interview panel consisted of IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson, president David Martin, chairman Gerry Mallon and Neil Jardine of the Fermanagh and Western League.

An announcement on O'Neill's successor could come as early as Friday.

The new manager will lead Northern Ireland into their Euro 2021 play-off semi-final with Bosnia-Herzegovina, which was pushed back to the autumn because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A win for NI away in Bosnia on October 8 would set up a Belfast final against the Republic of Ireland, if they overcome Slovakia.

And should either Northern Ireland or the Republic get through, they would join Spain, Poland and Sweden in a section played in Dublin and Bilbao.