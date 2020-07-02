Remembering Joey Dunlop

THEY say everyone remembers where they were when they heard John F. Kennedy was shot.

I would argue that everyone remembers where they were when they heard Joey Dunlop had died.

I do. I was on honeymoon in Crete.

It was just a normal day. Taking it easy, enjoying the sun.

That afternoon, my wife and I were browsing in a little supermarket.

As she went about her business, I picked up one of the newspapers to check up on what was happening back at home.

Flicking through the sport, I came across a two or three paragraph story with the dreadful news.

A sense of shock engulfed me: just weeks earlier, I had attended a reception in Ballymoney as the road racing legend was awarded the Freedom of his home town.

I had accompanied Joey and his family on an open top bus ride around the streets which culminated in a reception in the Town Hall.

At the end of the evening, I emerged from the building to see Joey and wife Linda strolling, arm in arm, down Main Street in the direction of Joey's Bar.

The image captured everything that was unique about Joey, a sporting icon but one who was able to walk the streets of his home town unaffected by fame or wealth.

And it was that memory which came flooding back to me as I stood in shock thousands of miles from home, trying to process the news.

Today, twenty years on, I still remember that moment.

But I also remember the joy that Joey brought to legions of road racing fans around the world - and the hope he instilled in countless others through his selfless humanitarian work.

Those are the memories we should cherish today.

William Joseph Dunlop OBE (25 February 1952 – 2 July 2000).