Seven Towers stalwart was 'a giant of the piping and drumming world'

A local man who passed away last week has been described as a ‘giant of the piping world’.

Former members of the Ballymena based Seven Towers Pipe Band were saddened to hear of the passing of their former Pipe Major, Mr. Bertie.

Bertie, together with his late wife Jean, were widely known and were great ambassadors for the pipe band fraternity across Nothern Ireland Ireland.

Bertie will be remembered as a great friend, a great tutor and a great role model and mentor for many who came through the ranks of Seven Towers Pipe Band.

Piping enthusiasts extended their deepest sympathies to Bertie's son Colin, his wife Karin and the entire Todd family circle.

Mervyn Herron MBE commented: “I was very sorry to hear this news. Yet another talented musical heavyweight gone. He was a gentleman.”

Michael Cathcart said that Bertie was ‘Seven Towers to the core all his life.’

FOUNDER

“His father Arthur was a founder member of the band way back in 1926. He was just a lovely decent, quiet gentleman who will be sadlymissed by all who knew him.”

Stephen Reynolds, another ‘old boy’ of the Seven Towers said he was deeply saddened to hear of Mr. Todd’s passing.

“Bertie was great tutor, a great role model and a great friend.”

Eddie Lennox recalled Mr. Todd’s influence on modern day bands, saying: “Piping in Northern Ireland owes a lot to men like Bertie who helped build the foundation of our piping success today.”

Ciaran MacMurchaidh echoed these sentiments, posting: “Very sad to hear of the passing of yet another of the giants of the piping and drumming world.

“He was one of the unassuming gentlemen of the game.”

TODD, Robert (Bertie), passed away June 20th, 2020 peacefully at Camphill Care Home, late of 25 Sunningdale Park, Ballymena, beloved husband of the late Jean, a dear father of Colin and father-in-law of Karin.

Mr. Todd was cremated on Thursday June 25. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made,if desired, and payable to Marie Curie C/o Alan Francey Funeral Services 94 Toome Road, Ballymena BT42 2BU.