Open for business

IT'S a red letter day today for many local businesses within the hospitality industry as they reopen their doors for the first time in months.

Bars, cafes, restaurants and hotels across the borough will attempt to return to some sort of normal on Friday.

It comes as Northern Ireland continues to experience further relaxations to coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed back in March.

However, it won't all be plain sailing for business owners.

Many have been forced to introduce new health and safety measures while others are awaiting further guidance from the NI Executive before opening their doors.

It remains an uncertain time for an industry which looked poised to enjoy a bumper year, given the success of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush just over a year ago.

The only certainty is that local businesses will need our support more than ever in the coming weeks and months as the north coast's economy - so dependant on tourism - looks to recover.