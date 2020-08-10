Unlocked Event 2 Line-up revealed

BEOGA, Paddy Casey and General Fiasco are just a few of the names topping the bill for the second event of Unlocked, Northern Ireland’s first series of socially distanced music festivals.

Unlocked Event two takes place on August 28 and 29 at Ballymully Cottage Farm Limavady and will allow a plethora of acts from a multitude of genres to get back on stage doing what they do best for the first time since Lockdown started in March.

The bill is lined from top to bottom with the very best of Irish talent and also includes Jordan Adetunji, Cherym, Ursula Burns, Matt McGinn, Nathan O’Regan, The Linley Hamilton Band, Bicurious, Master and Dog, Sullivan and Gold, Tony Villiers, Roll With It – The Ultimate Oasis Tribute act, Dea Matrona, Michael Kerr, Bicurious, Dark Tropics, Villa In France, Sasha Samara, The Florentinas and, The Drew Hamill Band, Mongoose and Varo.

Comedy on the bill will come courtesy of Conor Keys, Coven Comedy, Mark McCarney and Diona Doherty.

Event Director Ross Parkhill says he is excited to be hosting the island’s top talent over multiple weekends at Unlocked.

“We are really pleased with the line-ups for both event one and event two,” he said.

“For both events we have a great selection of genres and a great selection of Ireland’s finest musicians and comedians.

“Added to this the fact that this will be the first time many of them will have performed in months, the Unlocked events are shaping up to be something very special indeed.”

The Team at Unlocked expects to hear if the events are to be given the green light later this week but say that they are increasingly confident that they will go ahead.

Ross Concluded: “While we are still awaiting final confirmation that the events can go ahead, we remain confident in our 249 event and safety plan which we have submitted and that we can host outdoor events that are as safe, if not safer than going to the supermarket.

“We are also encouraged by the fact that 500 spectators were allowed at the Irish Cup Final and that a date has been set for audiences to return to indoor venues.”

Tickets for each Unlocked event are very limited, with only 500 on sale for each.

Event one of Unlocked will feature And So I Watch You From Afar, Ryan McMullan, Kila and many more.

For more information on the Stendhal Festival Presents Unlocked events, visit www.stendhalfestival.com.