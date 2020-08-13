PHA data show clusters occurring in several districts

PHA data show clusters occurring in several districts

Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

AN analysis of all COVID-19 cases across Northern Ireland by the Public Health Agency (PHA) shows that since the start of contact tracing on 24 May, a total of 11 clusters with five or more people have been identified.

These have been in the following council areas: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (1), Ards and North Down Borough Council (1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (1), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (1), Mid and East Antrim Borough Council (3) and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (4).

In addition, there have been 20 clusters across Northern Ireland with fewer than five people.

These figures are up to 5pm on August 12.

Cases in a smaller cluster may also be associated with a larger cluster, for example a common geographic location or common social setting.

The PHA will be publishing cluster data on a weekly basis each Thursday until further notice.

For further examination of the figures see Tuesday's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

The coffin of Lewis John Fleming leaves 1st Kilraughts Presbyterian Church at the end of the funeral service on Monday afternoon.Warm tributes have been paid to the Coleraine Grammar School pupil.

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282