PHA data show clusters occurring in several districts

AN analysis of all COVID-19 cases across Northern Ireland by the Public Health Agency (PHA) shows that since the start of contact tracing on 24 May, a total of 11 clusters with five or more people have been identified.

These have been in the following council areas: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (1), Ards and North Down Borough Council (1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (1), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (1), Mid and East Antrim Borough Council (3) and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (4).

In addition, there have been 20 clusters across Northern Ireland with fewer than five people.

These figures are up to 5pm on August 12.

Cases in a smaller cluster may also be associated with a larger cluster, for example a common geographic location or common social setting.

The PHA will be publishing cluster data on a weekly basis each Thursday until further notice.

For further examination of the figures see Tuesday's Chronicle.