Changes to travel regulations will mean 14 day quarantine for travellers

THOSE travelling from France, Monaco, Netherlands, Turks and Caicos, Aruba and Malta into the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, will now be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The decision to introduce a quarantine period has been taken following medical and scientific advice. The new regulations will take effect from 4am on Saturday August 15 and anyone arriving after that time must self-isolate.

Speaking about the changes, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The decision to remove these countries from the exempt list was not taken lightly. The countries have seen significant rises in new positive cases and my priority must be the safety of the people of Northern Ireland.

“As of 4am on Saturday, anyone returning or visiting Northern Ireland from these countries will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

“This will undoubtedly cause upset and inconvenience, however I must put the people of Northern Ireland first and foremost. I will continue to monitor the situation in all countries and will move swiftly and without hesitation to make the changes to the regulations when necessary.

“As the situation around the world continues to change quickly, anyone considering a trip abroad should review the travel advice on NIDirect and FCO website before travelling. Countries on the exempt list one day could be removed the next and a quarantine period introduced. Ask yourself, is this travel necessary and is it worth it.”

Further information is available on NIDirect.