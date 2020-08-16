Emergency Services respond to incident

Emergency Services respond to incident

Emergency services responded to a call near Ballintoy at the weekend. Picture Kevin McAuley/ McAuley Multi Media.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

A FULL rescue swung into operation near the Elephant Rock at Ballintoy Harbour on Friday.

Emergency services responded after they received reports of a woman falling in the area, sustaining a number of injuries.

She was airflited from the scene by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R199 from Prestwick to the top of the cliffs where she was transported to a waiting road ambulance and transported to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Costguard CRT Teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine attended the call with Coastguard Helicopter R199 Portrush Inshore Lifeboat NIAS Ambulance and a NIAS Incident command unit.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

The coffin of Lewis John Fleming leaves 1st Kilraughts Presbyterian Church at the end of the funeral service on Monday afternoon.Warm tributes have been paid to the Coleraine Grammar School pupil.

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282