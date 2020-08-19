I was called 'a sheep' for wearing a mask

A COUNCILLOR has urged the public to prioritise public safety over personal liberty after witnessing abuse levelled at people wearing face masks.

Independent William McCandless said wearing face masks was the responsible answer to a government request and simply a reminder of the strange times we are all enduring.

Face coverings are now compulsory in Northern Ireland shops and enclosed spaces.

There are some exemptions, including for staff in shops, children under 13 and those with an illness or impairment.

However, not everyone has embraced the new responsibility.

One young key worker who was verbally assaulted in Coleraine town centre by an elderly man for wearing a mask told The Chronicle that he felt angry that people weren’t taking the ongoing pandemic seriously.

The young man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been working throughout the Covid-19 pandemic at a local supermarket.

The incident happened during one of his days off, while he was walking through the town.

“Coleraine was really busy and I was just walking past this older man when he turned round and asked me why I was wearing ‘that muzzle’.

“He said I was a sheep for wearing a mask and that they didn’t do anything; that it was all a conspiracy and fake news. I replied that there was a pandemic going on and that I was wearing the mask to protect people. Then I just walked away.”

The young key worker said the incident had angered him, as it was the elderly in particular that most people were trying to protect from the Coronavirus.

He added that he had also experienced similar negative behaviour from customers at his place of employment.

“There have been a lot of customers complaining because they’ve been asked to leave the shop for not wearing a mask,” he said.

“Others stick their heads under the protective Perspex at the tills and lean over you when you’re stocking shelves. A lot don’t use the hand sanitiser provided now, either.”

