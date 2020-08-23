Lodge Hotel staff member tests positive for Covid-19

MANAGEMENT at Coleraine's Lodge Hotel have confirmed that a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, we were notified that one of our staff members has tested positive for Covid-19," confirmed manager Norma Wilksinon in a statement on Sunday.

"We are absolutely devastated that this has happened. Sadly, it is a situation that a lot of businesses are facing and will face in the coming months.

"We have taken ALL precautions as per government guidelines - deep cleaning after each shift, checking staff temperatures, staff wearing PPE, social distancing measures, track and trace and installing hand sanitiser stations throughout our premises.

"We have undergone risk assessments and staff training to keep our staff and customers as safe as possible since re-opening on the 3rd July.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to contact the authorities since being notified, but for the safety of our guests and staff, we as a company have taken the decision to close Elliot's Bistro at 3pm today (Sunday 23rd August).

"We will carry out a full deep clean and meet with our staff to advise on testing for Covid-19.

"Our Reservation staff will be in contact with guests who are due to check-in today and customers who are due to dine with us this evening.

"In the meantime, we thank all our customers, staff and community for their much appreciated support at this unprecedented time."