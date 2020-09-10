Could 'wet' bars be open later this month?

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

PUBS which do not serve food have been given a new indicative reopening date of September 21.

This is in line with plans to reopen such businesses in the Republic of Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster says she understands some people may question why this decision has been made at a time when other restrictions are imposed.

"At the moment the villain is not business where customers' behaviours are regulated, it is in our homes, it is the house party, it is the dinner party, it is the few people coming around for drinks or a coffee."

