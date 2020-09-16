Spitfire takes to the skies

AN NHS Spitfire is set to be visible in the skies of Northern Ireland this week.

Aircraft Restoration Company, which owns and maintains the charity Spitfire, will be undertaking the flight.

The Spitfire has undertaken a range of flights in the past few months throughout the UK.

It is emblazoned with ‘Thank U NHS’ across the wings, and the plane raises money for the NHS by inviting people to donate in order to get names written onto the plane.

Around 80,000 names can be fit onto the Spitfire, which is normally based at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire

The aircraft's schedule is as follows :

Thursday 17th September

15.30 Cumbernauld Airport - Takeoff

16.07 Causeway Hospital - Coleraine

16.16 Altnegelvin Hospital - Londonderry

16.20 - City of Derry Airport - LAND

Friday 18th September

10.00 City Of Derry Airport - TAKE OFF

10.15 Craigavon Area Hospital

10.19 Armagh Community Hospital

10.25 Daisy Hill Hospital

10.34 Downeshire Hospital

10.40 Lagan Valley Hospital

10.42 Musgrave Park Hospital

10.48 Antrim Area Hospital

10.53 Royal Victoria Hospital

10.54 Belfast City Hospital

11.00 Ulster Hospital

11.03 Ards Community Hospital

11.10 Newtownards Airport - LAND