Coleraine defender Aaron Canning placed on transfer list

Aaron Canning.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE FC has confirmed that defender Aaron Canning has been placed on the transfer list.

In a two line statement on the club website, a spokesperson confirmed that the club would be making no further statement at this time.

The 27-year-old defender was a mainstay of the Bannsiders' side last season as they lifted the Bet McLean League Cup and finished runners-up to Linfield in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Canning was crowned the club's Player of the Year following a series of impressive displays at the heart of Coleraine's defence.

However, the Limavady man was a notable absentee as Oran Kearney's men lost on penalties to Scottish club Motherwell in the Europa League on Thursday night.

