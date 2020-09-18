Road improvement scheme for Coleraine Road, Ballycastle

A £175,000 resurfacing scheme for Moyarget Road, Ballycastle will commence on Monday September 21.

The scheme which extends from Hillside Road to Leyland Road, is expected to be completed by Saturday October 3.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure on Coleraine Road, Monday to Friday, between 7.30am and 6pm.

This will be in operation from Monday September 21 until Saturday October 3. During the full road closures, a diversionary route will operate via Whitepark Road, Straid Road, Ramoan Road, Market Street, Magheramore Road and Moyarget Road.

Lane closures may also be in operation at other times using temporary traffic control measures.

The Department has carefully programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by October 3. However, the department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.