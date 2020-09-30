Keeping people safe is top priority

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland and Translink have launched an initiative that will see the introduction of a new ‘Safe Transport Team’ consisting of a dedicated team of officers working alongside the Translink team.

T/Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: “This six month pilot, will see a dedicated team of officers work collaboratively with Translink colleagues and with Local Neighbourhood Teams to help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour at public transport hubs and on-board trains and buses. The aim of the scheme is to provide a visible reassuring presence for members of the public and help keep everyone safe.

“Public transport customers can also play an important role in helping us keep people safe by reporting anything that doesn’t feel right and can assist the Safe Transport Team by reporting any suspicious activity. Officers will regularly travel on the trains and buses ready to listen and act so please speak with them if you witness any suspicious or criminal activity”.

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive, Translink said: “Keeping people safe is always our top priority. We have a long-standing relationship with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and routinely work closely with them to ensure we provide a safe environment for people to work and travel.

“This new Safe Transport Team trial, which will see officers working alongside the Translink team, travelling across the network to engage with passengers and offer reassurance and guidance is a further significant step in our partnership to help make Northern Ireland’s public transport network even safer.

“We look forward to building on this partnership, giving both passengers and staff further confidence to travel safely, as we play our part in the recovery of Northern Ireland and build back responsibly”, Chris concluded.

You can also report a crime via the non-emergency number 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. In an emergency always dial 999.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that there will be a temporary closure on the Derry/Londonderry to Coleraine railway line this Sunday (October 4).

Bus substitutions will be in operation between Coleraine and Castlerock and between Coleraine and Derry/Londonderry.

The buses will call at Limavady Bus Station to facilitate Bellarena passengers.

Trains to Portrush will operate as normal.

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using Translink’s journey planner, or our website: www.translink.co.uk.