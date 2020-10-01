Strict new measures introduced in north west

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
sport@thechronicle.uk.com
Thursday 1 October 2020 16:57
STRICT new protocols are to be introduced in Derry and Strabane in a bid to tackle coronavirus.
A range of measures are expected to come in next week.
More to follow...
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Further restrictions placed on Derry and Strabane areas
'We want to give a good account of ourselves' - Kearney
The late Dr John Johnston.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282