Strict new measures introduced in north west

Strict new measures introduced in north west
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

STRICT new protocols are to be introduced in Derry and Strabane in a bid to tackle coronavirus.

A range of measures are expected to come in next week.

More to follow...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282