Woman due in court for breach of coronavirus restrictions

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with offences in relation to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020. 

"The offences are Contravening Prohibition Notice and Contravention of a requirement under regulation 3, 4, 6 or 7.

"The woman is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, October 5).

"As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," a PSNI spokesperson said.

She is the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with these specific offences since the regulations came into effect earlier this year.

The charges relate to offences allegedly committed in Strabane. 

