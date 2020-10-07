Police continuing to investigate shooting

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigations and Serious Crime Branches are continuing to investigate the shooting of a woman in her house in Coleraine on Monday night..

Shortly before midnight a number of shots were fired at the front and rear of a property on the Bushmills Road. The 61 year old woman inside the house was struck in the head by one of the bullets. She remains in hospital fighting for her life and is described as being in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin, from Criminal Investigations Branch, is appealing for witnesses to the horrific attack in the Bushmills Road area.

He said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish a motive for this vile attack and to identify those responsible. Let’s be clear this is attempted murder and this local woman is now fighting for her life.

“Shortly before midnight police received reports of a number of shots being fired in this area and subsequently discovered a woman lying unconscious inside her Bushmills Road home – a place where she should have been safe.

“The gunmen fired multiple shots at the front and back of the house and at least one of these bullets struck the victim’s head. They fired through numerous windows indiscriminately not knowing where the lethal bullets would end up. This clearly highlights the blatant disregard these criminal gangs have for their own community.

“I believe that three or more men were responsible for this callous attack and also that there may be two different types of weapons used. I am today appealing to local people to bring information to the police in order to stop them from causing further harm in this community.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of men, wearing hooded tops and light coloured clothes, who were seen shortly before the attempted murder running across Bushmills Road from a laneway leading from Millburn. Three men were then seen walking and running up a lane behind the Bushmills Road house.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw a light, possibly grey, coloured saloon car with a dark sunroof in the vicinity.

“Anyone who was in the area and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information is asked to contact CID in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20.



“I would appeal for support from the public in helping to bring these violent men to justice by bringing us information which we can turn into evidence. You can do this online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.