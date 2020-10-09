Minister welcomes extension of the Job Support Scheme

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds has said that whilst we await the detail of today’s announcement about the extension of the Job Support Scheme, it is nevertheless welcome.

The Job Support Scheme will be expanded to support businesses who are legally required to shut for some period over winter as part of local or national restrictions due to coronavirus.

The UK government will support eligible businesses by paying two thirds of each employees’ salary (or 67%), up to a maximum of £2,100 a month.

Minister Dodds said: “Whilst we need to see the detail of this new scheme, it is nevertheless a welcome announcement.

“It would have been reckless to end the furlough scheme without putting any UK-wide support in its place and would have been disastrous for the Northern Ireland economy. I will need to look very closely at the detail of this announcement to see if it goes far enough.

“I have been consistent in warning that any further restrictions would have an impact on the local economy. If we are to have further restrictions, then businesses and workers must be supported by UK government schemes to ensure our economy is protected.”