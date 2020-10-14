Davy cancels 'Big Breakfast'

COLERAINE'S 'Caring Caretaker' has taken the decision to cancel his annual fundraising Big Breakfast, due to have taken place next month, because of coronavirus.

"I have taken the Decision to cancel this year's Big Breakfast at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine on November 6 because of Covid 19," he said.

"I would like to thank the management and staff of the Lodge Hotel for trying to make it happen this year.

"I had to think of all my good friends that supported my big breakfast not to put them in danger and the staff.

"It hurts me to have write this and now the only thing left for me this year is my sit-out," he added.