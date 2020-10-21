Health Minister Robin Swann self-isolating after receiving exposure alert

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann is self-isolating after receiving an exposure notification on Wednesday evening from the StopCOVID NI proximity app.

Mr Swann will be fulfilling his Ministerial responsibilities from home for the required period.

The Minister has no symptoms and will only require a test if he develops one of the symptoms of the virus.

An exposure notification from the app means the user has been close to another user who has tested positive.

Self-isolation is required for 14 days when a notification is required.

The App assists in stopping the spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, by contacting people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.