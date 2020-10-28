Surfers take advantage of perfect conditions

SURFERS flocked to the north coast on Wednesday after weather conditions combined to produce some of the best surf seen here in recent times.

Enthusiasts poured into the resort from early morning, keen to take advantage of the opportunities presented.

The sport continues to grow in popularity with the season just past one of the most successful for the industry which has grown up along the north coast.

However, there were warnings that only experienced surfers should take to the water.

The East Strand in Portrush was the favourite spot for most.