Mayor and Veteran’s Champion voice support for annual Poppy Appeal

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is asking the public to reflect on the sacrifice made by service men and women as he supports the launch of the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

With restrictions due to COVID-19 impacting traditional fundraising activities, Alderman Mark Fielding says it has never been more important to support the annual campaign.

Meeting with representatives from the Dunboe branch of the Royal British Legion at Castlerock Beach on Thursday October 22, Alderman Fielding said: “The Poppy Appeal is of great significance to many and we should never forget the enormous sacrifice made by service men and women, veterans and their families.

“For many in the Borough it is a time of poignant reflection and I believe it is important to acknowledge the bravery and dedication of our Armed Forces.

"As Mayor I give my wholehearted support to the Poppy Appeal and I want to pay tribute to all those who give up their time so willingly to support the Armed Forces community and ensure their contribution is never forgotten."

Council's Veterans Champion, Councillor Michelle Knight McQuillan, added: “The Poppy Appeal is a tangible way to pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who serve to protect us all.

“The volunteers who dedicate themselves to helping the campaign locally make a huge difference to those in need but this is dependent on the public’s support and generosity. I’m calling on everyone to make an extra effort this year to ensure this year’s appeal is a resounding success."

To find out more, please visit www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate.





