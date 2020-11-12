Police investigate Limavady assault

POLICE investigating an assault in the Irish Green Street area of Limavady on Saturday 19th September are appealing for information.

It’s understood the 48 year old victim was attacked by an unknown male outside an estate agents at around 11:50pm, resulting in head injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would in particular like to speak to those members of the public who assisted in helping the injured person.

"If anyone has information in relation to the incident, they are asked to contact police in Limavady on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2576 19/09/2020," said a PSNI spokesperson.

