BREAKING: Suspicious object found in Articlave

POLICE are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object at the Church Terrace area of Articlave this evening (Thursday).

A number of homes have been evacuated and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this stage.

Independent councillor William McCandless has described a suspicious object being discovered in the village as 'most unwelcome' and is appealing for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

More on this breaking story to follow.