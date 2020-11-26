People evacuated in Dervock security alert - unconfirmed reports suggest three suspicious devices are pipe bombs

POLICE are dealing with three security alerts in the Dervock area following the discovery of three suspicious objects in the area this morning.

There are unconfirmed reports circulating that the devices are pipe bombs, left at properties or vehicles in the village area.

Diversions are in place in the vicinity of the Castlecat Road and Knock Road in Dervock, and at Castlecat Road in Derrykeighan.

A police spokesperson said: “We are working with the local Council to facilitate a number of residents in the area whose homes have been evacuated.

“We will keep you updated and, in the meantime, we would ask that drivers follow the direction of our officers in these areas as we work to keep people safe.”

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has condemned those responsible and called on the PSNI to tackle ongoing UDA and loyalist criminality in the area.

The North Antrim MLA said: "I condemn those responsible for three security alerts in the Dervock and Derrykeighan areas following the discovery of three devices this morning.

"Families have had to be evacuated from their homes on a cold winter morning as a result of these security alerts.

"Those responsible for these devices have nothing to offer and this is an attack on the entire community at a time when we should all be working together in the face of the public health crisis caused by COVID.

"This is the latest in a series of incidents in recent days, including a shooting incident in Coleraine and other attacks which bear all the hallmarks of the involvement of loyalist criminal gangs.

"It is time the PSNI took action to tackle the ongoing loyalist criminality of the UDA in the north Antrim and wider areas in order to keep the whole community safe.”