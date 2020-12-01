THE Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched its annual 'Season’s Greetings' operation to keep people safe in the run up to Christmas.

Dedicated resources will be deployed across all districts in Northern Ireland to deter and detect criminality and provide visible reassurance.

Causeway Coast and Glens District Commander Superintendent Ian Magee said: “Things are very different for all of us this year with the current pandemic. However, our commitment to building safe communities remains the same.

“This year, our aim is to deliver safer streets for shopping and socialising (as the Health Protection Regulations permit), safer roads and public transport, safer homes for those at risk of domestic abuse, and safer businesses.

"Right across Causeway Coast and Glens we will be conducting preventative patrols, liaising with local businesses to provide crime prevention advice and conducting our daily business of tackling crime.

“We will also continue our 'Four E’s' approach to the Health Protection Regulations with enforcement for those who recklessly ignore the rules.

“This time of year can be difficult for many people and never more so than this year. In the past we have seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period. As part of Op Season’s Greetings we want all victims to know that we are here. If you need help, speak out and phone us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“You can help us during Op Season’s Greetings by adhering to the Health Protection Regulations, following the crime prevention and safety advice we will share on our social media channels, by being safe and careful on our roads and by reporting any suspicious activity to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."