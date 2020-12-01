Minister calls for extraordinary audit at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

COMMUNITIES Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has directed the Local Government Auditor to hold an extraordinary audit of the accounts of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council concentrating on land disposals and easements and related asset management policies and procedures.

The Minister explained: “I have taken this step as I have concerns about land disposals and easements made by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“Minister Hargey previously asked the Council to provide details of any disposals and easements at less than best price including when Departmental approval was sought and obtained for such disposals.

"Under local government legislation a council should not dispose of land at less than best price except with the approval of my Department.

"My Department has never received any applications from the Council concerning proposals to sell land at an under value.

“Therefore, in order to have an independent review, I have directed the Local Government Auditor to hold an extraordinary audit of the accounts of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council concentrating on land disposals and easements and related asset management policies and procedures.

“I would hope that this work is undertaken at the earliest opportunity.”