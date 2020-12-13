Three people charged with theft

Three people charged with theft
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

POLICE investigating a number of theft incidents in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, and Omagh on Friday have charged three people.

Two men aged 31 and 38 and a 49 year old woman have been charged with a number of offences, including theft, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation.

They are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, December 14th).

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282