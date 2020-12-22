Man dies following road traffic collision

POLICE can confirm a man has died following a road traffic collision in Ballycastle on Sunday afternoon (December 20).

The collision was reported to police shortly before 3.50pm on Sunday.

It was reported the man come off a quad bike on Ballyvennaght Road.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries but he sadly passed away in hospital yesterday afternoon.

Inspector O'Brien is appealing to anyone who may have been on the Ballyvennaght Road and saw the man on the bike prior to when the collision was reported to police, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Inspector O’Brien added: "We are working to establish exactly what occurred and would ask anyone with information to call 101, and quote reference number 1202 of 20/12/20."

